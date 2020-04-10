Agency Flies Back to US Over 1,000 Citizens Stranded in S. America by COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) More than 1,000 US citizens and permanent residents stranded in South America by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic returned to the United States so far on flights arranged by the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, ICE said in a press release on Friday.

"US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), working with the US Department of State, has flown home a total of 1,037 US citizens and lawful permanent residents (LPRs) on the return leg of removal flights via ICE Air Operations," the release said.

ICE explained that US citizens and lawful permanent residents occupied the so-called Space Available seats on flights to the United States from El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia and Nicaragua

On Tuesday, 71 of the evacuees returned from El Salvador, the release noted.

In normal times, ICE's air services typically operate in the opposite direction, flying deported migrants seeking admission to the United States back to their home countries.