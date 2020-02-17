Agenda of Russia-South Korea Mutual Exchanges Year Envisages Over 180 Events - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A program prepared by Moscow for the year of mutual exchanges between Russia and South Korea, which is due to be held in 2020, includes more than 180 events in various fields, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey Kulik told Sputnik.

"The agenda of the year is very intense and [the Russian program] includes about 180 different events in the political, trade and economic, military, cultural, educational, tourist, and sports spheres. Active delegation exchanges are planned between the parliaments, Federal and regional agencies and organizations, as well as the scientific communities," Kulik said.

Forums, exhibitions and presentations on different aspects of Moscow-Seoul cooperation will also be held during the mutual exchange year, according to the ambassador. Kulik stated that an opening ceremony timed with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Russia and South Korea would take place in Seoul in the near future.