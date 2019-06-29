UrduPoint.com
Agenda Of Vienna Meeting On JCPOA Lacked Issue Of New EU's Iran Sanctions - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The meeting of the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna was not focused on new EU sanctions against Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday. 

Earlier in the day, the representatives of the JCPOA parties ” China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom ” arrived in Vienna, Austria, to discuss the future of the deal.

"As for the sanctions, we have spoken in a completely different spirit ... The issue was not to impose new sanctions but to provide a maximum efficiency of the EU procedurally implemented decision to lift the sanctions.

It was done a long time ago but the Iranians feel sorry and are reasonably complaining about the fact that the economic effect of the EU [decision] is not that tangible," Ryabkov said following the meeting.   

 On May 8, 2018, the United States unilaterally left the JCPOA and started unveiling sanctions against Iran. Precisely one year later, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the JCPOA and gave the European Union two months to ensure Iran's interests under the deal. If this demand is not met, Tehran has said it will be ready to take further measures to scrap the accord.  

