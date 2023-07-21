Open Menu

Aggression Against Belarus By Ukraine Will Make Russia Use All Means To Protect It - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Aggression Against Belarus by Ukraine Will Make Russia Use All Means to Protect It - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Unleashing aggression by Ukraine against Belarus will mean an aggression against Russia that will use all means for protection, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As for Belarus, it is part of the Union State.

And unleashing aggression against Belarus will mean aggression against Russia. We will respond to this with all the means we have," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

