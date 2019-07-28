Aggression Against Civilians in Libya Violates Human Rights - UN Mission Chief in Libya

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The aggression against the Libyan civilians violates human rights, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame said.

"There is no military solution to the Libyan crisis. Only a political settlement is possible ... The United Nations condemns the aggression against the civilian population and civil institutions. [This aggression] violates human rights and international laws," Salame said, while speaking to the head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, Alwasat news website reported.

Libya has turned into an unstable state torn between militias and central government since the Western-backed toppling of Muammar Gaddafi back in 2011.

In 8 years country has become the last stop on the dangerous route to Europe for migrants fleeing war, persecution, and poverty in Africa and the middle East. Due to the ongoing political chaos people smugglers thrive in the country.

The tensions flared up in April when the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake the Libyan capital of Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA. In one of the offenses, an LNA airstrike on a migrant detention center near Tripoli left dozens dead and over a hundred injured.