UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aggression Against Civilians In Libya Violates Human Rights - UN Mission Chief In Libya

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:10 AM

Aggression Against Civilians in Libya Violates Human Rights - UN Mission Chief in Libya

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The aggression against the Libyan civilians violates human rights, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame said.

"There is no military solution to the Libyan crisis. Only a political settlement is possible ... The United Nations condemns the aggression against the civilian population and civil institutions. [This aggression] violates human rights and international laws," Salame said, while speaking to the head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, Alwasat news website reported.

Libya has turned into an unstable state torn between militias and central government since the Western-backed toppling of Muammar Gaddafi back in 2011.

In 8 years country has become the last stop on the dangerous route to Europe for migrants fleeing war, persecution, and poverty in Africa and the middle East. Due to the ongoing political chaos people smugglers thrive in the country.

The tensions flared up in April when the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake the Libyan capital of Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA. In one of the offenses, an LNA airstrike on a migrant detention center near Tripoli left dozens dead and over a hundred injured.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Dead Army United Nations Europe Tripoli Libya Middle East April From Government

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

5 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

5 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

5 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

6 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.