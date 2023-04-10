Aggressive Conscription Sows Panic Among Ukrainians - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Ukraine has widened the scope of places where men can be stopped for draft status checks, sowing panic among civilians as Kiev gears up for its much-hyped spring offensive, The Washington Post reports.

Until recently, officials were only allowed to deliver draft notices to people's homes, so Ukrainians who were unwilling to fight stayed away from their registered places of residence. But new mobilization rules mean it has become harder for civilians to escape the draft.

The US daily described the pace and manner in which the Ukrainian government has been recruiting men for military service as aggressive.

Ukrainian media report people being snatched off the streets and transported to recruitment centers by ambulances. Some Ukrainians say they avoid taking on officially recognized jobs for fear they will be handed draft papers at workplace.

Almost 250,000 Ukrainians will turn 18 this year if they are still in the country, according to The Washington Post. Under martial law, which has been extended until May 18, Ukrainians aged 18 to 60 are barred from going abroad. Draft evasion is punishable by up to five years in jail.