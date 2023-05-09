UrduPoint.com

Aggressive Crowd In Warsaw Prevents Russian Ambassador From Laying Wreath At WWII Memorial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Aggressive Crowd in Warsaw Prevents Russian Ambassador From Laying Wreath at WWII Memorial

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) An aggressive crowd has blocked the way of Russian Ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where the diplomat arrived on Tuesday to lay flowers on Victory Day, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the ribbon of Saint George from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers due to the aggressive crowd and had to leave the memorial.

The ambassador confirmed that he had not been injured.

On May 9, 2022, the ambassador was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Warsaw George Poland May From

Recent Stories

National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

6 minutes ago
 Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

21 minutes ago
 Charitable institutions commended for supporting s ..

Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed Univ ..

21 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official vi ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official visit to France, Germany

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, w ..

Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, warns Moody's

2 hours ago
 DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance cap ..

DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance capabilities of its virtual emplo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.