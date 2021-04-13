Russian experts' aggressive rhetoric on Ukraine has nothing to do with the official viewpoint of the government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian experts' aggressive rhetoric on Ukraine has nothing to do with the official viewpoint of the government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Absolutely different people appear on Russia's state and non-state television, a fairly wide range of opinions is presented there.

Yes, sometimes there are heated discussions, and we hear different opinions, in some cases quite extreme ones. Of course, it has nothing to do with the official position, this is rather a reflection of the multifaceted public opinion in Russia," Peskov told reporters.