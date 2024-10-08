Open Menu

Agha Defies England As Pakistan Post 515-8 In First Test

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Agha defies England as Pakistan post 515-8 in first Test

Multan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Salman Agha knocked a fiery half-century to foil England's fightback on Tuesday, as Pakistan reached 515-8 at tea on day two of the opening Test in Multan.

The 30-year-old was unbeaten on 79 alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi, 13, after England took two wickets in each of the two sessions on a batting-friendly pitch.

Agha survived a catch off spinner Jack Leach, when Chris Woakes lobbed the ball from behind the boundary line and caught it inside the ground.

However the third umpire ruled the fielder's foot touched the ground beyond the rope and gave a six.

Agha has cracked 10 fours and two sixes in his eighth Test fifty and went past 1,000 runs in his 15th Test.

Agha added an invaluable 57 runs for the seventh wicket with Saud Shakeel, who was caught smartly by Joe Root at slip off Shoaib Bashir for 82. Shakeel hit eight fours.

Pace bowler Brydon Carse has figures of 2-74 on his debut after trapping Aamer Jamal for seven, adding to his first Test wicket of Naseem Shah who was caught at leg slip by Harry Brook before lunch for 33.

Resuming at 328-4, Shakeel and Shah put on a sedate stand of 64 as England's bowlers kept it tight with just 69 coming in the first session.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson has figures of 2-99, spinner Jack Leach has 2-136, including the wicket of Mohammed Rizwan before lunch, while Woakes and Bashir have taken a wicket apiece.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Saud Shakeel Afridi From

Recent Stories

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

46 minutes ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

46 minutes ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

1 hour ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

4 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

17 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

17 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

17 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World