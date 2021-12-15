The aging fleet of B-52 strategic bombers, which first flew in the 1950s, will stay operational for at least 30 more years re-equipped with new Long Range Standoff (LRSO) nuclear missiles, the US Air Force said on Wednesday

"The B-52 has and will continue to serve as a vital component of the nuclear triad," the US Air Force Global Strike Command (GSC), which directs strategic deterrence and long-range strike operations, told Newsweek.

Originally designed as a high-altitude, high-speed penetrating nuclear bomber, the B-52 now provides long-range cruise missile carriage and launch capabilities using the AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM), GSC said.

"Over the next decade the B-52 will receive the ALCM's follow-on in the LRSO missile," GSC said. "Once these efforts are complete, the aircraft will have sufficient structural longevity to serve into the 2050s," the command said

Boeing Bombers Senior Program Director Jennifer Wong told Newsweek the air force currently deploys 76 B-52's and plans to keep them all flying through a Commercial Engine Replacement Program, Radar Modernization Program and an Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite.