Agony Mounts For Patients In India Doctors' Strike

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) In a dingy New Delhi pedestrian subway, patients waiting for treatment at nearby hospitals line the ground as queues grow with Indian doctors protesting the murder of a colleague.

Oresa Khatoon dreads her son might die without treatment, with doctors from government-run hospitals entering a second week of strikes withholding non-essential services -- and demanding justice for their comrade and better security for themselves.

Khatoon, 65, has been anxiously waiting for the past ten days for an appointment at a top state-run hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"His condition is not good at all," Khatoon told AFP, casting a worried glance at her 30-year-old son, suffering from a brain tumour and bed-ridden for the last four years.

"I don't know if this strike is for the good or bad. All I fear is that my son will die by the time the (appointment) date will come."

Patients often queue in the underpass, providing shelter from blazing heat or torrential monsoon rains while braving marathon queues to see a doctor -- but the strike has made the situation worse.

Protests erupted after the 31-year-old doctor's bloodied body was discovered at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata on August 9.

