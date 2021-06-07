UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agreeing On Common European Legislation For Implementing Green Deal Will Be Tough- Kneissl

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Agreeing on Common European Legislation for Implementing Green Deal Will Be Tough- Kneissl

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) It will be difficult for European counties to agree on a common legislation that would enable the implementation of the Green Deal, ex-Austrian Foreign Minister, independent director of Russia's Rosneft board of Directors Karin Kneissl told reporters.

"This can be very tough. I mean, it's not the first time when something like that is tried. And there is inside the European Union, I would say, not even a common mentality on energy," Kneissl said at a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There are some unspoken rules in Europe, but it still misses the fundamental legislation that is needed to implement it.

There is a lot of communication about it. But we still don't know the real consequences of the green agenda," Kneissl added.

In December 2019, the European Commission launched the Green Deal project, aimed at a transition to a "greener" life in the European Union. The European Commission intends to present a number of initiatives and bills in the years to come within the Green Deal, as it seeks to make the EU economy climate-neutral by 2050.

SPIEF-2021 was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St.Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya international information agency was an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union St. Petersburg June December 2019 Media Event From

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

39 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

39 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

39 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

39 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

1 hour ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.