Agreeing on Common European Legislation for Implementing Green Deal Will Be Tough- Kneissl

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) It will be difficult for European counties to agree on a common legislation that would enable the implementation of the Green Deal, ex-Austrian Foreign Minister, independent director of Russia's Rosneft board of Directors Karin Kneissl told reporters.

"This can be very tough. I mean, it's not the first time when something like that is tried. And there is inside the European Union, I would say, not even a common mentality on energy," Kneissl said at a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There are some unspoken rules in Europe, but it still misses the fundamental legislation that is needed to implement it.

There is a lot of communication about it. But we still don't know the real consequences of the green agenda," Kneissl added.

In December 2019, the European Commission launched the Green Deal project, aimed at a transition to a "greener" life in the European Union. The European Commission intends to present a number of initiatives and bills in the years to come within the Green Deal, as it seeks to make the EU economy climate-neutral by 2050.

SPIEF-2021 was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St.Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya international information agency was an official media partner of the event.