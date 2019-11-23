UrduPoint.com
Agreement On Constitutional Principles In Syria Not Reached Yet - UN Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said the launching of Syrian Constitutional Committee offers hope for all Syrians, but it is too early to talk about an agreement on constitutional principles.

"It would be too early to say there is agreement on constitutional principles, nor is there yet agreement on which issues should be addressed in the future constitutional text, and which should be addressed in other ways," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting.

However, Pedersen said the launching of the Constitutional Committee was a sign of hope for the Syrian people because enabled political efforts to overcome the conflict.

"It opened the door to a political effort to overcome nearly nine-year old conflict and chart apart to a new day for Syria, in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254, which has all the elements required for a political settlement," Pedersen said.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee unites three delegations representing the government, the opposition and the civil society.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. The Syrian army and other government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territory and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition.

