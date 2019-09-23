UrduPoint.com
Agreement On Demilitarized Zone In Idlib Enough To Fight Terrorism - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:59 PM

The agreement concluded in September 2018 on the creation of a demilitarized zone in the Syrian province of Idlib is enough to fight terrorism in the region, and no new agreements are needed, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The agreement concluded in September 2018 on the creation of a demilitarized zone in the Syrian province of Idlib is enough to fight terrorism in the region, and no new agreements are needed, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said on Monday.

"This agreement is quite enough to solve our problem. The main issue is its fulfillment.

Therefore, our efforts should not be directed to new agreements, but to the implementation of existing ones," the diplomat told reporters when asked whether there would be new agreements on Idlib.

In September 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib, where more than a dozen different militant groups are operating, including the pro-Turkish National Liberation Front and the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as Nusra Front (banned in Russia). The total strength of all these groups is estimated at 30,000.

