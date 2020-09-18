UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agreement On EU's Belarus Sanctions List Depends On Cyprus' Position - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:32 PM

Agreement on EU's Belarus Sanctions List Depends on Cyprus' Position - Source

It will depend on Cyprus' stand whether EU countries' special representatives agree on the list of Belarusian individuals who will be slapped with sanctions or not, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) It will depend on Cyprus' stand whether EU countries' special representatives agree on the list of Belarusian individuals who will be slapped with sanctions or not, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

"Let see what Cyprus does," the source said, when asked whether the EU special representatives are likely to agree on the list at their Friday's talks.

The European Union decided to introduce sanctions on Belarusian officials, allegedly involved in human rights violations in the anti-governmental protests, several weeks ago. Bloomberg has reported, citing sources, that Cyprus blocks the adoption of sanctions, insisting on restrictions against Turkey due to its drilling activities in Cyprus' economic zone. However, a source in the Cyprus' Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the government had no intention to block Belarus sanctions due to the row with Turkey.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Belarus Cyprus Government

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

18 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

34 minutes ago

Russian Embassy: Ship Owner Discussing Crew Ransom ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korean Gov't, Religious Groups Consider Easing ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova-Russia Economic Commission to Meet Online ..

2 minutes ago

Greece Launches Rescue Operation After Emergency C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.