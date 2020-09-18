It will depend on Cyprus' stand whether EU countries' special representatives agree on the list of Belarusian individuals who will be slapped with sanctions or not, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) It will depend on Cyprus' stand whether EU countries' special representatives agree on the list of Belarusian individuals who will be slapped with sanctions or not, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

"Let see what Cyprus does," the source said, when asked whether the EU special representatives are likely to agree on the list at their Friday's talks.

The European Union decided to introduce sanctions on Belarusian officials, allegedly involved in human rights violations in the anti-governmental protests, several weeks ago. Bloomberg has reported, citing sources, that Cyprus blocks the adoption of sanctions, insisting on restrictions against Turkey due to its drilling activities in Cyprus' economic zone. However, a source in the Cyprus' Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the government had no intention to block Belarus sanctions due to the row with Turkey.