UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agreement On Gibraltar Needed Before Year's End To Avoid 'Hard Brexit' - Madrid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Agreement on Gibraltar Needed Before Year's End to Avoid 'Hard Brexit' - Madrid

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and Spain must reach an agreement on the status of Gibraltar's border before the end of the year in order to avoid a "hard Brexit" that would see the introduction of strict controls, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.

"An agreement can be reached before the end of the year, by December 31. This requires the political will," the Spanish foreign minister said at a press briefing.

Should London and Madrid fail to reach an agreement, Gonzalez Laya said that "more checks, long waiting times, queues, and costs for companies and citizens" could be put into place on Gibraltar's border.

Spain's top diplomat also referred to the recent border chaos in southeast England following the French government's decision to temporarily ban passenger and human-accompanied freight transport following the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus.

Additionally, the Spanish foreign minister said that Gibraltar could be the only region where a "hard Brexit" occurs if a deal is not reached, although exceptions are likely to be made for cross-border workers.

The United Kingdom and the European Union came to an agreement on the terms of their future relationship on December 24, which included a comprehensive free trade deal and a range of other agreements concerning matters including migration.

The status of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory located at the southern tip of Spain, was not included in the Brexit deal.

Related Topics

European Union London Gibraltar Madrid Spain United Kingdom Brexit December Border Government Agreement Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of People Injured in Kabul Blast Rises to 1 ..

10 minutes ago

German stocks surge to close at record high

10 minutes ago

Road Traffic Accident in Zimbabwe Leaves 17 People ..

10 minutes ago

Gorbachev-Reagan 1985 Formula Still Relevant for S ..

10 minutes ago

China's Xi Says Beijing-Moscow Relations Unaffecte ..

10 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 17 more positive COVID-19 case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.