MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and Spain must reach an agreement on the status of Gibraltar's border before the end of the year in order to avoid a "hard Brexit" that would see the introduction of strict controls, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.

"An agreement can be reached before the end of the year, by December 31. This requires the political will," the Spanish foreign minister said at a press briefing.

Should London and Madrid fail to reach an agreement, Gonzalez Laya said that "more checks, long waiting times, queues, and costs for companies and citizens" could be put into place on Gibraltar's border.

Spain's top diplomat also referred to the recent border chaos in southeast England following the French government's decision to temporarily ban passenger and human-accompanied freight transport following the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus.

Additionally, the Spanish foreign minister said that Gibraltar could be the only region where a "hard Brexit" occurs if a deal is not reached, although exceptions are likely to be made for cross-border workers.

The United Kingdom and the European Union came to an agreement on the terms of their future relationship on December 24, which included a comprehensive free trade deal and a range of other agreements concerning matters including migration.

The status of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory located at the southern tip of Spain, was not included in the Brexit deal.