Agreement on Iranian Nuclear Deal to Be Reached Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

It will take a few more days, possibly weeks, before reaching an agreement on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) It will take a few more days, possibly weeks, before reaching an agreement on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"I think it will take a few days, maybe weeks, before things fall into place. Russia has done everything possible to ensure that the result is positive," he said in an interview with RT.

Ryabkov also denied accusations made against Moscow that the Russian side was trying to change the terms of the deal.

"I completely reject allegations that Russia tried to make changes or demands at the last moment in these negotiations," he stressed.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the US, France and Iran signed a nuclear deal - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Negotiations are underway in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington's sanctions against Tehran. The eighth round started on December 27, 2021.