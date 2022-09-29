(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The agreement on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) to Russia is almost ready and is being finalized, the LPR envoy to Russia has told Sputnik.

LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday that he had signed an appeal addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the republic's accession as a new subject of Russia.

"A set of procedural actions must be carried out, the agreement must be signed, the international agreement on the accession (of the LPR to Russia). Its content is very important. There is no point in rushing it, it is now ready. As far as I know, its main provisions are now being finalized," Rodion Miroshnik said.

A referendum on the issue of joining Russia was held from September 23-27 in the Donetsk People's Republic, LPR, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.