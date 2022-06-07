Agreement on St. Alexander Nevsky Church in Jerusalem to Expedite Handover to Russia - OPS

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The signing of a potential agreement between all interested parties regarding the St. Alexander Nevsky church in Jerusalem - one of the holiest sites for Orthodox Christians - may expedite the resolution of handing the church over to Russia, Orthodox Palestine Society (OPS) US Section President Nicholas Ohotin told Sputnik.

"We trust that such a guaranteed agreement, properly signed by all parties, would greatly expedite the resolution of the matter," Ohotin said on Monday.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the process of handing over the St. Alexander Nevsky church to Russia should be completed soon and expressed hope the Israeli authorities demonstrate understanding on the issue.

Ohotin said the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) continues discussions with the OPS, which works in coordination with ROCOR's Synod of Bishops, and the Russian government regarding relevant property throughout the world. The St. Alexander Nevsky church in Jerusalem is included in the discussions.

"ROCOR may have no objections to St. Alexander Nevsky Church in Jerusalem being legally registered in the name of the Russian Federation," Ohotin said.

ROCOR, OPS and the Russian Ecclesiastical Mission in Jerusalem would like to continue keeping the century-long tradition of administering the property without compensating Russia for its perpetual use and occupancy, Ohotin added.

Russia was supposed to assume ownership of the church two years ago as part of a deal on the release of Naama Issachar, an Israeli-American who was arrested in 2019 at a Russian airport for drug smuggling, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

Last month, a Jerusalem District Court ruled that the decision on the fate of the church should be made by a special government commission due to the church's status as a holy site.

The St. Alexander Nevsky church was constructed at the end of the 19th century and became the subject of controversy regarding the rights to the property after the Russian revolution of 1917.