UrduPoint.com

Agreement On World's Largest Free Trade Zone Takes Effect In South Korea - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Agreement on World's Largest Free Trade Zone Takes Effect in South Korea - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which implies the creation of the largest free trade area in the world, entered into force for South Korea on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea.

The free trade area agreement covers 10 ASEAN member states and five states with which ASEAN has already signed free trade agreements.

For South Korea, the agreement entered into force on January 1, 2022, 60 days after the country's government submitted an instrument of ratification to the ASEAN Secretariat.

"The entry into force of the RCEP is expected to help South Korean companies enter overseas markets by expanding the market for our key exports such as steel and cars, as well as services, including online games, animation, cinema and music, compared to previous free trade agreements," the ministry said.

Related Topics

World Music Exports South Korea North Korea January Market Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

3 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

3 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

3 hours ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

3 hours ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>