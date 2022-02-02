SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which implies the creation of the largest free trade area in the world, entered into force for South Korea on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea.

The free trade area agreement covers 10 ASEAN member states and five states with which ASEAN has already signed free trade agreements.

For South Korea, the agreement entered into force on January 1, 2022, 60 days after the country's government submitted an instrument of ratification to the ASEAN Secretariat.

"The entry into force of the RCEP is expected to help South Korean companies enter overseas markets by expanding the market for our key exports such as steel and cars, as well as services, including online games, animation, cinema and music, compared to previous free trade agreements," the ministry said.