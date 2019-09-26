UrduPoint.com
Agreement To Set Up US Bases In Greece Will Be Open-Ended - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:14 PM

Agreement to Set Up US Bases in Greece Will Be Open-Ended - Reports

The agreement on defense cooperation between Athens and Washington, which provides for the establishment of US military bases in Greece, will be open-ended and no longer require an annual renewal, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The agreement on defense cooperation between Athens and Washington, which provides for the establishment of US military bases in Greece, will be open-ended and no longer require an annual renewal, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, the decision was made after two months of negotiations between working groups dedicated to amending the annex to the 1990 Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA). The updated agreement will be officially signed by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the latter's visit to Athens in about two weeks.

Athens is eager to boost the US presence in Greece amid the period of uncertainty in the region and wants to increase its strategic importance, the newspaper says.

Washington and Athens have significantly strengthened their military ties in recent years. Currently, the Greek parliament approves one-year extensions of the agreement every year. Greece hosts only one operating US base, the Souda Bay Naval Base, on the island of Crete.

