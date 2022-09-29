Agreements on New Territories' Accession to Russia to Be Signed on September 30 - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) A ceremony of signing agreements on the accession of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia will be held in the Kremlin on September 30, with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to participate in the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"A ceremony of signing agreements on the accession of the new territories to Russia will be held in the St George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace tomorrow (September 30) at 15.00 (12:00 GMT). There will be a lengthy speech by President Putin at this event," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that this would not be a presidential address to Russia's Federal Assembly, but a different format.

"The president's address will take place later, we will inform you about it in a timely manner," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Moscow will sign the agreements with all four territories where referendums have taken place.

The Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, as well as Russia-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums from September 23-27. Citizens voted for the accession of the territories to Russia.