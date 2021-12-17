Agreements on Putin-Macron Meeting Exist, But Matter Not Discussed in Practice - Diplomat

There are fundamental agreements on a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, but the matter is not discussed in practice, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) There are fundamental agreements on a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, but the matter is not discussed in practice, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Friday.

"We have all the fundamental agreements on, including the face-to-face meeting of the presidents. It is the French president's turn to go to Russia. But in purely practical terms, this topic has not yet been discussed. I would say that there is understanding on both sides about the importance of such a meeting, but it has not yet been specifically worked out, including due to the serious situation with the pandemic," Meshkov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.