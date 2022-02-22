UrduPoint.com

Agreements With DPR, LPR To Be In Force For 10 Years - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's agreements with the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) will be in force for 10 years and can be further extended for another five years, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"The agreement is concluded for a period of 10 years with the possibility of automatic renewal for five-year periods, is subject to ratification and enters into force on the day of publication. It can be changed and supplemented by mutual agreement of the parties," Rudenko told reporters.

