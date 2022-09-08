UrduPoint.com

Agreements Worth $54 Bln Signed At Eastern Economic Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Agreements Worth $54 Bln Signed at Eastern Economic Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) More than 7,000 guests took part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), agreements worth a record 3.255 trillion rubles ($54 billion) were signed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said.

"This is the first such post-COVID forum attended by more than 7,000 guests. Agreements worth overall 3.255 trillion have been signed. This is also a record," Trutnev told reporters, summing up the forum.

The EEF is held on September 5-8 at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island in the city of Vladivostok. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladivostok September Media Billion

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

3 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

3 hours ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

3 hours ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

3 hours ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.