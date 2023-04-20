Agricultural Equipment Producer CNH Industrial Announces Exit From Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) CNH Industrial, a US-Italian manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has announced that it will let go of its business affairs in Russia, worth approximately $60 million.

"CNH Industrial announces today the divestiture of its business activities in Russia for a total consideration of approximately $60 million," the company's press release, issued on Wednesday, read.

This measure was announced following the company's suspending its supplies to the Russian market in March 2022. Before deciding on leaving Russia, CNH Industrial paid its local employees' salaries and covered administrative expenses, the company said.

Until March 2022, the company owned an office in the Moscow region, through which it operated the import and distribution of its products in Russia. Around 200 employees worked at the company's facilities. In 2021, the company's revenue in Russia was approximately $380 million, making up 2% of the firm's consolidated earnings that year, CNH Industrial said.

After Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and faced international sanctions, a slew of Western businesses downsized their operations in Russia or exited the country.