KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A four-day agricultural and livestock products fair kicked off in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.

Farmers, livestock owners, and local businessmen display their products in 263 booths at this fair aimed at developing and supporting agricultural and livestock products and finding markets for their goods, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Afghan caretaker government is committed to strengthening the agricultural and livestock sectors," Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said at the opening ceremony, while urging the country's farmers, livestock owners, traders, and investors to pay more attention to the quality standards of their products.

A one-week industrial exhibition was held in Kabul last week. Participants, including businesswomen and foreign companies, have displayed their products in 700 kiosks.

The Afghan administration has organized agricultural exhibitions in efforts to support the sector. About 80 percent of the Afghan population rely on agriculture for their livelihoods.