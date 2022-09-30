Agricultural Production in Ukraine to Drop by 25-40% in 2022 Due to Conflict - IMF

Agricultural production in Ukraine is estimated to decrease by 25-40 percent this year due to the ongoing conflict, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Agricultural production in Ukraine is estimated to decrease by 25-40 percent this year due to the ongoing conflict, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Friday.

