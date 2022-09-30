UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Production In Ukraine To Drop By 25-40% In 2022 Due To Conflict - IMF

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Agricultural Production in Ukraine to Drop by 25-40% in 2022 Due to Conflict - IMF

Agricultural production in Ukraine is estimated to decrease by 25-40 percent this year due to the ongoing conflict, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Agricultural production in Ukraine is estimated to decrease by 25-40 percent this year due to the ongoing conflict, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Friday.

"As a result of the war, agriculture production in Ukraine is expected to decline by 25-40 percent in 2022," the IMF said in the report.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Agriculture

Recent Stories

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social m ..

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social media

6 minutes ago
 Court issues notices to Moonis, others in money la ..

Court issues notices to Moonis, others in money laundering case

4 minutes ago
 UK fraudster jailed over Caribbean resort scam

UK fraudster jailed over Caribbean resort scam

4 minutes ago
 Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament ..

Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament, 2 Women Elected - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Railways decides to partially restore train operat ..

Railways decides to partially restore train operation for Karachi from October 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in six ..

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.