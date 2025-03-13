Agriculture minister discusses prospects for joint cooperation with Saudi Ajyal Petroleum, Energy Company

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, Dr. Mohammad Taha al-Ahmad, discussed prospects for cooperation with a delegation representing Saudi Ajyal Petroleum and Energy Company, particularly in the areas of agricultural investment, the use of alternative energy, and the provision of modern technologies for drilling wells to secure water and maintain irrigation projects.

During the meeting held at the ministry today, the two sides discussed ways to rehabilitate agricultural infrastructure to build integrated projects that contribute to greater investment and the creation of new job opportunities.