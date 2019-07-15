UrduPoint.com
Ahead Of EU Talks, UK Calls For Reduced Tensions With Iran

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:42 PM



British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday that he wanted to reduce tensions in the Middle East, ahead of talks with his EU counterparts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday that he wanted to reduce tensions in the middle East, ahead of talks with his EU counterparts.

"Heading to Brussels for urgent talks on how to reduce tensions with Iran," Hunt tweeted.

"Their approach to Mid East has been profoundly destabilising but we want to reduce not raise tensions over Grace 1 and avoid a nuclearised region".

"But a deal is a deal and if one side breaches it..."European Union foreign ministers are meeting to discuss the 2015 deal over Iran's nuclear programme, as tensions further intensify between Tehran and the United States.

Washington has pulled out of the deal, to the dismay of its European allies who also signed the accord.

