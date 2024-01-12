Open Menu

Ahead Of Inauguration, Guatemala Court Shields VP-elect From Arrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Guatemala's highest court issued an order Thursday shielding vice president-elect Karin Herrera from arrest amid rumors she could be detained in a move that would derail her inauguration and that of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo this weekend.

The Constitutional Court granted Herrera's request for protection after the prosecutor's office in November moved to strip her and Arevalo of immunity from prosecution, which they enjoy as elected officials.

This was the latest in a string of moves against Arevalo and his team blamed on prosecutors with links to a corrupt elite seeking to block the anti-graft candidate's ascent to the top office.

