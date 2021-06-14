UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahead Of Summit, Putin Denies Russia Cyberattacks On US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Ahead of summit, Putin denies Russia cyberattacks on US

President Vladimir Putin dismissed accusations that Russia was behind cyberattacks against the United States as "farcical" in an interview with NBC broadcast on Monday ahead of his summit with President Joe Biden

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin dismissed accusations that Russia was behind cyberattacks against the United States as "farcical" in an interview with NBC broadcast on Monday ahead of his summit with President Joe Biden.

The Russian leader also said he was open to a prison swap with the United States -- the fate of prisoners is set to be on the agenda when the two meet in Geneva on Wednesday -- and said that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny would "not be treated any worse than anybody else." Biden will attend the summit after a week of meeting allies from the G7, European Union and NATO, with tensions between Moscow and Washington at their highest in years over a long list of disputes.

Asked if Russia was waging a "cyber war" against the United States, Putin said: "Where is proof? It's becoming farcical." "We have been accused of all kinds of things, election interference, cyberattacks and so on and so forth, and not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof, just unfounded accusations." US companies, including a major fuel pipeline network, have been hit by cyberattacks in recent months, often forcing temporary shutdowns until ransoms are paid.

- Prisoner swap? - Any negotiations over prisoners would focus on individuals including former US marine Paul Whelan who was jailed for 16 years by Russia for espionage.

Whelan has urged Biden to arrange a prisoner exchange and said in a recent interview he was victim of hostage diplomacy.

Another US citizen, Trevor Reed, was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 on charges of assaulting Russian police officers while drunk.

Moscow could be eyeing the return of the notorious Russian arms dealer imprisoned by the United States, Viktor Bout, and a contract pilot and alleged drug trafficker, Konstantin Yaroshenko.

But the White House moved to quickly tamp down talk of an exchange of "cyber criminals" after Biden appeared open to the idea when speaking at a press conference after the G7 meeting in Britain.

"He's not saying he's going to be exchanging cyber criminals with Russia," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"What he was talking about was accountability and the idea that responsible countries should be held accountable... not harboring cyber criminals, and to bringing cyber criminals to justice."When asked about Navalny and accusations of brutal crushing of dissent in Russia, Putin said "you are presenting it as dissent and intolerance towards dissent in Russia... we view it completely differently."Putin called for "predictability and stability" in Russian-US relations, saying it was "something we haven't seen in recent years" -- while also describing former president Donald Trump as "colorful" and a "talented individual."

Related Topics

Election NATO Police Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Washington White House European Union Trump Vladimir Putin Geneva United States Cyber Crime Criminals 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports 4,949 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 17.212 bln earmarked for Primary & Secondary He ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Continues to Deploy Personnel, Military Eq ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Defense Capacity Currently at 'Very High ..

4 minutes ago

Air Traffic Through Ukraine Dropped 60% Since 2014 ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Says Does Not Understand NATO's Concerns Abo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.