Ahead of Trump inauguration, Chinese vice president meets Elon Musk

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) China’s Vice President Han Zheng has met with billionaire Elon Musk as part of Beijing’s high-level representation ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Han met with Musk, the CEO of Tesla, “welcoming American companies … to seize the opportunities, share in the outcomes of China’s development, and make greater contributions to promoting China-US economic and trade relations,” according to Chinese Ambassador to Washington Xie Feng on Sunday.

Alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk is set to join the Trump administration as the co-chief of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Beginning his trip to the US, Han met with US Vice President-elect JD Vance on Sunday, and the two sides discussed bilateral as well as international relations.

China’s President Xi Jinping and Trump “reached many important common understandings on the future development of China-US relations during their important” phone call recently, Han said.

“China is willing to work with the US to follow the strategic guidance of heads-of-state diplomacy, implement the important common understandings reached between the two leaders, and advance the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations,” he said.