Ahmadinejad Says Trump 'No Different' From Predecessors, Aims to Retain US World Dominance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump's policy in the middle East in no way differs from those of his predecessors and pursues the only objective of maintaining the US global dominance and ensuring its economic interests while putting countries of the region against each other, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told Sputnik in an interview.

"Trump is no different from other US presidents ... He continues the cause that [Barack] Obama started, and, before him, [George W.] Bush or even earlier, Mr [Bill] Clinton and [George H. W.] Bush Sr. They follow the same path. They want to retain the stable US dominance in the world and ensure the economic interests of the United States. Mr Trump is doing just that," Ahmadinejad said, when asked about his vision of the US leader's policy in the region.

According to Ahmadinejad, the United States has no real friends and is only interested in contracts and money.

"[Trump] is not a friend of either Iran or Saudi Arabia. He is nobody's friend. He is his own friend, a friend of his own pocket, a friend of money and wealth. He himself speaks about it openly. He is not a friend of anyone else. He does not want either Saudi Arabia, or Iran, or Turkey, or Russia [to exist].

So that no one exists. He wants everyone to be weak, so he could rule," Ahmadinejad, who served as the sixth president of Iran from 2005 to 2013, said.

He went on to note that Washington was only seeking to "use" other countries for its own purposes.

"[The US president] uses those he can [use]. He wants clashes between the countries of the region to weaken everybody," Ahmadinejad said.

As an example, he referred to an estimated $400 billion in US-Saudi deals to purchase American weaponry that were signed during Trump's visit to Riyadh in 2017.

These weapons are supposed to be used somewhere, which means that "there has to be some kind of a clash so that they could be used and replaced," Ahmadinejad concluded.

US-Iranian tensions have been soaring since last year when Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal and started reinstating harshest sanctions on the Islamic republic. Most recently, last week, the US administration blamed Tehran for the attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, allegations that Iran has strongly refuted. Washington, meanwhile, has been actively stepping up its military presence in the Middle East, citing the alleged Iranian threat.