Ahmadiyya Muslim Leader Condemns Attacks in France, Urges Unity Against Extremism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The leader of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim community Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said on Thursday that he denounces the deadly attacks in Nice and elsewhere in France and calls on the world to unite against extremism.

"The murder and beheading of Samuel Paty and the attack in Nice earlier today must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Marsoor Ahmad said. "Such grievous attacks are completely against the teachings of Islam. Our religion does not permit terrorism or extremism under any circumstances and anyone who claims otherwise acts against the teachings of the Holy Quran and contrary to the noble character of the Holy Prophet of Islam."

Earlier on Thursday, an armed man killed three people and injured several others in a Christian cathedral in Nice. The attacker shouted "God is great" in Arabic during the attack and beheaded two of the victims, according to media reports. The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

Marsoor Ahmad said he extends the Ahmadiyya Muslim community's deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the victims and to the French nation.

"Let it be clear that our condemnation and hatred of such attacks is not something new but has always been our position and stance," he said.

Marsoor Ahmad noted that the founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community and his successors have always rejected all forms of violence and bloodshed in the name of religion.

"The fallout from this heinous act has further exacerbated the tensions between the Islamic world and the West and between Muslims living in France and the rest of society," he said. "We consider this to be a source of deep regret and a means of further undermining the peace and stability of the world. We must all join together to root out all forms of extremism and to encourage mutual understanding and tolerance."

In addition, Marsoor Ahmad said the Ahmadiyya Muslim community members will spare no effort in their mission to foster a better understanding of the true and peaceful teachings of islam in the world.