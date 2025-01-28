Ahsan gets briefing on Pakistan HC operations; to hold meetings with British MPs, officials

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal visited the Pakistan High Commission here on Tuesday; got briefing on its operations and activities in the United Kingdom.
He toured the Chancery, interacted with officers, and expressed his appreciation by recording his remarks in the visitors' book, a news release said.
As part of his visit, Ahsan Iqbal is scheduled to hold several high-level meetings with British parliamentarians, senior UK government officials, businessmen, academics, and members of the British-Pakistani community.
"These engagements aim to foster collaboration between Pakistan and the UK in key areas, including climate change mitigation, academic exchanges, finance, and development," it added.
A key highlight of the visit is the official overseas launch of "URAAN Pakistan", Pakistan’s strategic engagement plan and youth internship programme.
The initiative is designed to enhance opportunities for Pakistani youth and strengthen diaspora engagement for Pakistan's socio-economic development.
Additionally, the minister is set to deliver a speech at the prestigious Oxford Union debate, further showcasing Pakistan's vision for global partnerships and innovative solutions to shared challenges.
The visit underscores the commitment of Pakistan to strengthening bilateral ties with the UK across multiple sectors, promoting mutual progress and prosperity.
