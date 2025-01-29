Ahsan highlights Pak-UK deep-rooted economic, cultural ties

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday held a meeting with British Parliamentarians at the Portcullis House Westminster and highlighted Pakistan’s deep-rooted economic and cultural ties with the United Kingdom.

Addressing the gathering, he mentioned Pakistan’s historical role as a development leader in the 1960s, inspiring other nations with its economic model, a news release said.

He emphasized the government’s current focus on Balochistan’s development, ensuring the upliftment of local communities through key infrastructure and investment projects.

The government, he said, has completed several transformative projects in Gwadar, including establishment of a modern hospital, a university, a technical and vocational center, water plants and an extensive road network; besides solarization of residential units, provision of scholarships for students and operationalization of Gwadar Airport.

Significant investments in Balochistan’s mining sector are expected to be a game-changer, unlocking economic potential and improving livelihoods across the province.

Highlighting key economic indicators under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the minister shared that inflation has been reduced from 38% to 4%, the policy rate from 23% to 13%, while Pakistan’s stock market witnessed unprecedented growth.

Additionally, exports and remittances have both increased by 30%, whereas IT exports surged by 34%, he added.

Reflecting on past progress, Ahsan Iqbal recalled that during the PML-N government’s tenure after 2013, Pakistan achieved a 6% growth rate under Vision 2025, despite facing challenges such as terrorism.

He lamented that the economic momentum was disrupted in 2018; causing setbacks to the country’s long-term development plans.

He briefed the Parliamentarians on URAAN PAKISTAN, a national development initiative aimed at the holistic upliftment of 240 million Pakistanis.

The minister emphasized that the initiative was not tied to any specific government but was designed to foster economic and social progress.

Key features of the plan include specialized programs for the Pakistani diaspora, such as internships for youth and the “Champions of Reform” initiative, which encourages British-Pakistani high achievers to collaborate with the government in various sectors.

The URAAN PAKISTAN initiative strikes a balance between economic growth and social development, ensuring that Pakistan’s progress is inclusive and sustainable.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships, the minister underscored the importance of strategic ties with the United Kingdom, United States, China, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union.

He stressed Pakistan’s focus on enhancing trade and economic cooperation with these key partners to achieve shared prosperity.

Ahsan Iqbal also acknowledged the significant contributions of British Pakistanis in fortifying the bond between the two nations and encouraged deeper engagement in Pakistan’s development efforts.

Earlier, British MP Mohammad Yasin welcomed Ahsan Iqbal to the British Parliament and commended his dedication to development projects in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The minister congratulated Mohammad Yasin on his appointment as UK Trade Envoy for Pakistan and expressed confidence that his expertise would further boost economic collaboration between the two countries.

Ahsan Iqbal was accompanied by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Mohammad Faisal.