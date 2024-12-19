Ahsan Iqbal hails "Iron Brother" relationship with China, outlines vision for CPEC Phase-II

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, lauded the "iron brother" relationship between Pakistan and China, likening the partnership to a garden that only experiences spring.

He emphasized the enduring mutual affection between the two nations and highlighted the significant role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in driving economic development.

In an interview with China Economic Net, Ahsan Iqbal noted the relationship between China and Pakistan has flourished over decades and culminated in the development of CPEC as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "In 2022, we faced a significant disaster in the form of floods and rains, costing Pakistan's economy $30 billion. We are looking to learn from China in environmental issues," he added.

Reflecting on CPEC's first decade, Ahsan Iqbal underscored its crucial contributions to Pakistan's economic growth. The addition of 8,000 megawatts of energy helped Pakistan overcome the power crisis of 2013. Modern highways and motorways have connected regions, stimulating greater economic activity.

The installation of a fiber optic cable has strengthened Pakistan's digital infrastructure, linking the country with China.

The minister also highlighted the progress at Gwadar Port, envisioning it as a "smart port" with vast potential to become a regional trade hub by connecting the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean to western China, Central Asia, and beyond.

For the upcoming second phase of CPEC, Iqbal outlined an ambitious vision for the high-quality modernization of Pakistan's economy with Chinese technological assistance.

This phase will focus on five key corridors: the Growth Corridor to drive economic expansion, the Livelihood Corridor to enhance living standards and create jobs, the Innovation Corridor to foster technological advancements, the Green Economy Corridor to promote sustainable development and renewable energy, and the Open and Inclusive Development Corridor to encourage regional cooperation and integration.

"Pakistan has introduced a '5Es' framework to align with these goals: Export-Led Growth, E-Pakistan, Environment and Climate Change, Energy and Infrastructure, and Equity and Empowerment," he added.

