Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Highlights CPEC Phase II, Space Cooperation With China

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Ahsan Iqbal highlights CPEC Phase II, space cooperation with China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, declared that China-Pakistan bilateral ties have “soared beyond the skies” following the successful joint launch of the fourth Earth Observation Satellite. He addressed a press conference at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing on August 4, outlining major developments in China-Pakistan cooperation across infrastructure, economy, technology, and strategic planning.

The minister’s visit also focused on preparations for Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China for the SCO Summit in September, and the anticipated 14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting. Iqbal met with top Chinese officials, including the new chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), to expand the scope of socio-economic projects benefiting underprivileged communities and students from remote areas of Pakistan, CEN reported.

Highlighting the transition of CPEC into its second phase, Iqbal stressed a shift toward business-to-business cooperation, industrialization, agricultural modernization, and high-tech training. “Over 8,000 MW of energy, modern highways, and an optical fiber corridor were achievements of the first phase. Now, we are equipping our youth and farmers with modern skills and technologies,” he said, citing the ongoing training of Pakistani agriculture experts in China.

Iqbal reaffirmed efforts to boost exports in textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments, and more. He also confirmed enhanced cooperation in peaceful nuclear technologies and space exploration, with plans to send Pakistan’s first astronaut into orbit by 2026 and eventual participation in a lunar mission by 2035.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) ..

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..

38 seconds ago
 Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

40 seconds ago
 E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

41 seconds ago
 Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

43 seconds ago
 Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Go ..

Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House

9 minutes ago
 Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliame ..

Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..

9 minutes ago
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding i ..

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident

One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident

9 minutes ago
 Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Jus ..

Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..

9 minutes ago
 Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues o ..

Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives

9 minutes ago
 Suspect killed during encounter with police

Suspect killed during encounter with police

60 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amend ..

NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World