Ahsan Iqbal Visits Cambridge University To Strengthen Academic Collaboration
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday visited Cambridge University, where he held a productive meeting with Hilary Perott, Representative of the Strategic Partnership Organisation
The discussions focused on fostering collaboration to create new opportunities for Pakistani students at Cambridge and other leading universities in the UK, a news release said.
During the meeting with the team leading partnerships under the Cambridge Trust, Ahsan Iqbal was apprised of the availability of co-funded PhD scholarships between Pakistan and Cambridge, which remained unutilized due 'procedural challenges.'
Expressing concern over the issue, the minister immediately directed the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to address the procedural bottlenecks and ensure that all available scholarships were awarded to deserving Pakistani students who have secured admission in PhD programs at Cambridge and meet the required criteria.
Additionally, he assigned the Member Science and Technology, Planning Commission, to follow up on the matter, emphasizing that no eligible student should be deprived of this opportunity.
Ahsan Iqbal reiterated his vision of enabling every Pakistani student who secured admission to top universities worldwide to receive financial support.
Reflecting on his own journey, he shared how he was able to pursue an MBA at the Wharton school, University of Pennsylvania, through a scholarship, which played a crucial role in shaping his career and achievements.
Furthermore, the minister informed that he has engaged with the heads of all major commercial banks in Pakistan, urging them to develop scholarship programs under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in expanding higher education opportunities for talented Pakistani students.
