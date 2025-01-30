Open Menu

Ahsan Meets BII Leaders To Boost Economic Ties Under URAAN PAKISTAN Framework

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Ahsan meets BII leaders to boost economic ties under URAAN PAKISTAN framework

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday visited British International Investment (BII), a financial institution, and discussed ways and means to boost economic ties under the URAAN PAKISTAN framework

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday visited British International Investment (BII), a financial institution, and discussed ways and means to boost economic ties under the URAAN PAKISTAN framework.

Update arrival, he was received by Holger Rothenbusch, Managing Director & Head of Infrastructure and Climate; Saad ul islam, Investment Director, Infrastructure Equity; and Habib Yousaf, Regional Director, South Asia, a news release said.

During the visit, the minister held extensive discussions on mobilizing private sector participation to stimulate economic activity under the URAAN PAKISTAN initiative.

He highlighted the strategic role of the BII in driving investments across key sectors, particularly infrastructure and climate resilience.

Emphasizing the need to leverage Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), he underscored the platform’s significance in attracting and facilitating both domestic and international investors.

Ahsan Iqbal walked the BII leadership through the 5Es Framework of URAAN PAKISTAN, which focuses on Exports,

E-Pakistan, Environment (mitigating risks of climate change, food security, and water security), Energy (eliminating losses and transitioning towards clean energy), and Ethics, Equity, and Empowerment.

He highlighted Pakistan’s young and dynamic workforce as a key asset, positioning the country as an attractive destination for industries seeking cost-effective alternatives amid rising global labor costs.

He further emphasized that structural reforms were embedded within URAAN PAKISTAN’s agenda to ensure the effective implementation of the 5Es Framework.

He noted that key reforms in energy pricing, supply chain optimization, and tax administration were already contributing to macroeconomic stability, with Pakistan showing signs of economic recovery.

The minister also reaffirmed that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has regained momentum and entered Phase 2.0, creating significant opportunities for local and

international businesses to become part of Pakistan’s growth trajectory.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening investment collaboration between Pakistan and British International Investment, reinforcing the country’s position as a promising destination for global investors.

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

4 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

8 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

8 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

8 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

12 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

12 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

12 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World