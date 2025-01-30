Ahsan Meets BII Leaders To Boost Economic Ties Under URAAN PAKISTAN Framework
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday visited British International Investment (BII), a financial institution, and discussed ways and means to boost economic ties under the URAAN PAKISTAN framework
Update arrival, he was received by Holger Rothenbusch, Managing Director & Head of Infrastructure and Climate; Saad ul islam, Investment Director, Infrastructure Equity; and Habib Yousaf, Regional Director, South Asia, a news release said.
During the visit, the minister held extensive discussions on mobilizing private sector participation to stimulate economic activity under the URAAN PAKISTAN initiative.
He highlighted the strategic role of the BII in driving investments across key sectors, particularly infrastructure and climate resilience.
Emphasizing the need to leverage Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), he underscored the platform’s significance in attracting and facilitating both domestic and international investors.
Ahsan Iqbal walked the BII leadership through the 5Es Framework of URAAN PAKISTAN, which focuses on Exports,
E-Pakistan, Environment (mitigating risks of climate change, food security, and water security), Energy (eliminating losses and transitioning towards clean energy), and Ethics, Equity, and Empowerment.
He highlighted Pakistan’s young and dynamic workforce as a key asset, positioning the country as an attractive destination for industries seeking cost-effective alternatives amid rising global labor costs.
He further emphasized that structural reforms were embedded within URAAN PAKISTAN’s agenda to ensure the effective implementation of the 5Es Framework.
He noted that key reforms in energy pricing, supply chain optimization, and tax administration were already contributing to macroeconomic stability, with Pakistan showing signs of economic recovery.
The minister also reaffirmed that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has regained momentum and entered Phase 2.0, creating significant opportunities for local and
international businesses to become part of Pakistan’s growth trajectory.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening investment collaboration between Pakistan and British International Investment, reinforcing the country’s position as a promising destination for global investors.
