Ahsan Meets Turkmen President; Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:15 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov
ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and exploring opportunities to further regional connectivity, a news release said.
The minister expressed his gratitude to the Turkmen leadership for the generous hospitality extended to him and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Reflecting on his earlier meeting with the former President of Turkmenistan during a previous visit to Pakistan, he expressed great pleasure in now engaging with the next generation of Turkmen leadership.
The minister extended a formal invitation to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to visit Pakistan, which the President graciously accepted.
Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to the timely completion of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, recognizing it as a transformative initiative beneficial to all participating nations.
It was emphasized that Pakistani ports, particularly Gwadar, could provide a strategic outlet for Turkmenistan’s hydrocarbon exports, thus opening new avenues of economic cooperation.
On the economic front, Ahsan Iqbal underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade to $4 billion.
President Berdimuhamedov responded positively, noting the vast potential for multifold growth in mutual trade, given the existing opportunities between the two brotherly nations.
Pakistan offered the export of high-quality surgical instruments, pharmaceutical products, and premium white marble for construction projects in Turkmenistan.
President Berdimuhamedov expressed keen interest in learning from Pakistan’s experience in the fields of cybersecurity and water resource management.
Both sides agreed to expedite the finalization of the Transit Trade Agreement to facilitate increased bilateral and regional trade flows. The resumption of direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Turkmenistan was also discussed to strengthen people-to-people and business linkages.
Turkmenistan extended an invitation for Pakistan’s leadership to participate in the celebrations commemorating the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Policy of Permanent Neutrality.
In a significant development, Turkmenistan also offered to facilitate Pakistan in establishing a logistics hub at Serhetabat to support regional trade integration.
The meeting reaffirmed the resolve of both sides to further strengthen the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan and to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, and strategic connectivity.
