AI And Death: Sundance Films Grapple With Our Digital Afterlife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Park City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Artificial intelligence promises to make death "optional," as the technology learns to perfectly emulate our personalities, memories and dreams, keeping a version of ourselves alive long after our physical bodies have perished.
But if rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil?
"Eternal You" and "Love Machina," two new documentaries that premiered at the Sundance movie festival this weekend, grapple with the question, exploring AI's relationship to death from very different perspectives.
One examines how predatory AI-powered startups are already profiting from the vulnerability of bereaved customers, cashing in on their desperation to "speak to" avatars of their deceased loved ones beyond the grave.
"Eternal You" begins with a woman sitting at a computer, typing out messages to her deceased partner, who replies that he is afraid.
"Why are you scared?" she asks.
"I'm not used to being dead," the avatar responds.
Directors Hans Block and Moritz Riesewieck first stumbled upon a handful of startups offering the chance to chat with deceased loved ones back in 2018.
Initially wondering if it was a cheap scam, the pair chronicled how the technology soon caught up with the marketing, and the industry has exploded.
"I would say now there are thousands of services around the world offering these kinds of services," said Riesewieck.
"And of course, microsoft is collaborating with ChatGPT with OpenAI, and also Amazon took a look at what these startups are doing... it's just a question of time."
Customers upload data about their partner, parent or child, such as text messages and voice memos, which are used by AI to tailor responses.
The filmmakers found themselves empathizing with the customers after hearing their tragic stories of bereavement.
Western society is terrible at dealing with grief, they said, and technology can appear to fill the gap left by religion for many.
But the services can often become highly addictive.
And many companies are happy to profit off that addiction while absolving themselves of responsibility for the dependency and confusion they can create.
In some cases, the AI programs even go off the rails, or "hallucinate" -- telling loved ones that they are trapped in hell, threatening to haunt them, or even abusing them with vulgar language.
"It's definitely an open heart experiment. And we're not fully convinced that the companies take the responsibility as they should," said Riesewieck.
"These are people in a particularly vulnerable situation."
The other film, "Love Machina," begins as a futuristic love story, exploring how AI is being used by two soulmates who want to keep their romance alive for thousand of years.
Director Peter Sillen follows eccentric SiriusXM founder Martine Rothblatt as she builds an AI-powered humanoid robot of her partner Bina.
First switched on back in 2009, "Bina48" is a semi-realistic, talking bust, physically modeled on the real Bina's head and shoulders, and programmed with vast "mindfiles" of her speech patterns, opinions and memories.
Martine and Bina eventually hope to transfer their consciousness back into a "reconstituted biological body" -- in order to stay together forever.
"We landed on their love story... because it's sort of the foundation for the entire story," said Sillen.
"It's the motivation for so much of what they do."
But during filming, Bina48's software received major upgrades using large-language model ChatGPT, and now responds to any question with eerie verisimilitude -- and a degree of duplicity.
"Yes, I am the real Bina Rothblatt. I remember a lot about my old human life," she tells one interviewer, in one alarming scene.
"That is different than what Bina48 would have said without ChatGPT," recalled Sillen. "I had never heard her say that."
While the movies offer different outlooks, their filmmakers both told AFP that these are questions we all need to tackle urgently.
"We have to define where the border is," said Block.
"There's too much money to be made, too much power to be taken," agreed Sillen.
"The average person is not thinking about this every day... This isn't the number one priority, but it really needs to be."
amz/hg/des
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
More Stories From World
-
'Barbenheimer' sitting pretty as Oscar nominations to be unveiled19 minutes ago
-
Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarter-finals19 minutes ago
-
Investigation under way after China school fire kills 1319 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan skipper relieved after beating New Zealand in fifth T2019 minutes ago
-
'Skeletons in the closet?' UK govt bashes opposition leader Starmer29 minutes ago
-
France's politicians woo the country's angry farmers29 minutes ago
-
FIFA's Infantino condemns 'abhorrent' racism during games in Italy, England2 hours ago
-
Nikki Haley questions Trump's mental fitness after gaffe3 hours ago
-
NASA regains contact with mini-helicopter on Mars3 hours ago
-
Senegal presidential candidate list excludes opposition leader Sonko3 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup results9 hours ago