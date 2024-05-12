AI Cameras Tested In Cannes Ahead Of Olympics
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Cannes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) State-of-the-art security using artificial intelligence is being deployed at the Cannes Film Festival in a test for potential applications at the Paris Olympics two months later.
Some 40,000 attendees -- and some of the world's biggest movie stars -- fly into the Cote d'Azur for the festival from Tuesday to May 25.
Local authorities say they are using 17 experimental cameras equipped with AI technology that are supposed to "identify events or behaviours deemed suspicious" and help detect abandoned packages, weapons and people in distress.
The Cannes town hall has been asking to implement them since 2019 but has only been given permission thanks to changes in surveillance laws introduced for the Olympics that kick off in Paris in July, according to mayor David Lisnard.
He said the town already had the "densest video protection network in France", with 884 cameras, one for every 84 residents.
Cannes also has 462 emergency call buttons spread across public spaces and buildings.
There were concerns that mobilisation for the Olympics would deprive the festival of police resources.
But Paris authorities say they are sending some 400 security forces in addition to the 200 officers and 66 surveillance agents already in Cannes.
The festival has a further 400 security guards around the main venue, the Palais des Festivals -- not to mention the many private security agents employed at all the beach, villa and yacht parties.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Greek premier to visit Turkey in quest for better relations4 minutes ago
-
Rescue operations continue in flooded southern Brazil despite new rain14 minutes ago
-
Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza14 minutes ago
-
Switzerland's Nemo wins Eurovision Song Contest14 minutes ago
-
Brazil authorities warn of more floods, landslides as new rains hit south14 minutes ago
-
Boeing's problems rattle US aviation regulator as well14 minutes ago
-
Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories14 minutes ago
-
The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival23 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Tbilisi against 'foreign influence' bill24 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered24 minutes ago
-
Second night of auroras possible amid 'extreme' solar storm34 minutes ago
-
'Cohen's a joke': Trump faithful defiant ahead of ex-fixer's testimony44 minutes ago