AI Earthquake Monitoring System To Quickly Generate Seismic Parameters

Wed 04th March 2020

AI earthquake monitoring system to quickly generate seismic parameters

An artificial intelligence (AI) earthquake monitoring system has been put into a test run in southwest China's provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :An artificial intelligence (AI) earthquake monitoring system has been put into a test run in southwest China's provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan, Science and Technology Daily reported Wednesday.

Automated algorithms featuring manual computation are the main method to work out earthquake parameters including epicenter, magnitude, time and depth based on seismic wave signals in many countries, but this requires an operator on duty 24 hours a day.

The AI earthquake monitoring system, which can generate seismic source parameters within two seconds, showed extremely close accuracy with the manual computing method in 446 earthquake assessment results.

The system can process huge amount of seismic network big data and is expected to lower the misinformation percentage, said the newspaper.

The system, developed by the University of Science and Technology of China and China Earthquake Administration, has undergone a one-year trial operation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

World

