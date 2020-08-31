AI, Microelectronics Executive Victoria Coleman Named Next DARPA Chief - Pentagon

The Trump administration has selected veteran technology executive Victoria Coleman as the next director the secretive Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Monday

"Department of Defense named Dr. Victoria Coleman as the director of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency," the release said.

Coleman has previously worked on artificial intelligence, microelectronics and the design and development of mobile devices and other consumer electronics products.

"She has extensive academic experience leading research at the University of California [at] Berkeley, Santa Clara University and the University of London," the release said.

Coleman has also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas AI; Senior Vice President at Technicolor; Chief Technology Officer of Connected Home Business; Vice President of Engineering at Yahoo!; Vice President of Software Engineering at Hewlett-Packard Palm Global business Unit; and Director for Security Initiatives at Intel, the release added.

Coleman has also served as the founding Chair of DARPA's Microsystems Exploratory Council and was a member on the Defense Science board, according to the release.