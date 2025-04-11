AI Only Just Beginning To Revolutionize The NBA Game
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 08:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) It's not a scene out of the future, but a reality on the hard courts of today.
Using artificial intelligence, a top basketball team found the right defensive strategy that made the difference to win the NBA championship.
Data specialist Rajiv Maheswaran declines to name the outfit that leveraged AI analysis to victory, saying in a corporate video only that it happened several years ago.
That was "the moment that sealed it," added the co-founder of tech startup Second Spectrum, which provides the league with swathes of player positioning data gathered during crucial games.
Analytics have transformed the NBA over the past decade, with AI and other breakthroughs still ramping up.
Embryonic in the early 2000s, the revolution truly took hold with motion-capture cameras installed in every venue in 2013.
Ten years later, new tech upgraded renderings of the court from 2D to 3D, unlocking even more precious data.
Each player wears 29 markers "so you know not just where they are, but you know where their elbow is, and you know where their knee is," said Ben Alamar, a sports analytics writer and consultant.
"You're actually able to see, yes, that was a high quality (defensive) closeout," said Tom Ryan, head of Basketball Research and Development at the NBA, describing an often-used manouvre.
"It's adding more context to that metric."
"Now all 30 teams are doing significant analysis with varying levels of success," said Alamar.
Houston, Golden State and Oklahoma City were often cited among early adopters at the turn of the 2010s.
This season, Oklahoma City is on top of regular season standings, "and they play different," said ESPN Analytics Group founder Dean Oliver.
"They force turnovers, and they have very few turnovers themselves. So there are definitely advantages to be gained."
"It's not going to turn a 25-win team into a 70-win team during the season, but it can turn a 50-win team into a 55, 56-win team," according to Alamar.
AI allows for "strategic insights" like "understanding matchups, finding the situations where players perform well, what combinations of players," he added.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant6 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday6 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra6 hours ago