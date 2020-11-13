AI summit on deepening China-ASEAN digital economy cooperation kicks off in Nanning

The second China-ASEAN AI Summit kicked off on Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with government officials, business leaders and experts from home and abroad participating both online and offline

NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The second China-ASEAN AI Summit kicked off on Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with government officials, business leaders and experts from home and abroad participating both online and offline.

Focusing on sci-tech innovation and introducing talent, this year's summit was held concurrently with the 2020 China-ASEAN Summit Forum for Fulfilling Dreams with Joint Efforts, where experts shared their insights into the future development of the AI industry.

The next generation of AI has injected new growth momentum into global socio-economic development and is profoundly changing production and lifestyles, said Raul Lambino, special assistant to the Philippine president.

He also expressed his hope that exchanges and cooperation with China in the field of AI will be strengthened further.

Meng Qinghai, deputy head of the China Association for Science and Technology, said the association will promote cooperation between its members, enterprises and public institutions in Guangxi, fostering technological transformation, industrial synergy, talent training and international technology transactions.

2020 is the Year of ASEAN-China Digital Economy Cooperation.