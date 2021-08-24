AI Turning Into Tool for Geopolitical Influence - Russian Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Artificial intelligence technologies are transforming into a tool for geopolitical influence, Oleg Hramov, a deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said on Tuesday during the ongoing Army-2021 military forum.

"In conditions of the total digitalization, artificial intelligence technologies are becoming an instrument for geopolitical influence. In this regard, we note that the sphere of artificial intelligence inevitably transforms into the field of not only scientific and technical competition but also military and political confrontation," Hramov was quoted by the council's press office as saying.

Proceeding from these threats, developed countries, first of all the United States and its allies, are promoting approaches that are beneficial for them to the formation of fundamental pillars for creating artificial intelligence systems and their regulation, the official added.

There is also a risk that reliability and safety criteria for automated systems may be deliberately spoiled in order to use them for political and economic purposes. These circumstances threaten Russia's national security, Hramov said.

The official added that it was strategically important to combine efforts of all Russian state bodies and commercial entities in such spheres as the transforming national technological decisions into international standards, the promotion of Russian technology developers on international markets and others.